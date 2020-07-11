Security guard of Rekha’s Mumbai bungalow tests positive for COVID 19: Reports

According to media reports, one of the security guards guarding Rekha’s Bandra based bungalow has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is being treated in BKC at the moment.

The COVID 19 situation seems to be getting worse in India with every passing day and this pandemic is hitting the most in Maharashtra. So far, over 2.3 lakh people have been infected with this deadly virus. And while the state government is making every possible effort to fight this pandemic, it doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. In fact, our celebrities have also been facing the brunt of this outbreak. As per a recent update, the security guard of ’s Mumbai bungalow has also been tested positive for COVID 19.

According to a report published in ABP, Rekha’s bungalow in Bandra, which is named as Sea Springs, was always guarded by two security personnel. While one of the guards has, reportedly, been tested positive for Coronavirus, he is being treated for the same in BKC. This isn’t all. Reportedly, the BMC officials have also put a notice outside the veteran actress’ bungalow which calls the area as a containment zone. The media reports also suggested that the officials have also sanitized the entire bungalow. To note, Rekha is yet to speak on the entire matter.

Earlier, one of the members of ’s staff was also tested positive for COVID 19 following which the Laal Singh Chaddha actor and his entire family including his mother also underwent the tests for the same. However, each of them was tested negative for coronavirus. Besides, staff member of and Boney Kapoor had also tested positive for the deadly virus and were isolated from the rest of the household immediately.

