See how Amitabh Bachchan reacts after a fan misspells Bachchan in a post for Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan loves using social media and shares a lot of things on it. Well, recently the megastar was seen appreciating his son Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in his recently released film Bob Biswas. The father was completely proud of his son and wrote an appreciation post also for Abhishek. On social media, fans were also seen pouring love for Abhishek but one of them made a spelling mistake which grabbed Big B’s attention. He corrected the fan immediately on Twitter.

A fan, impressed with Abhishek's performance in and as Bob Biswas, made a sketch of Junior Bachchan. Taking to social media, a fan shared a cartoon art for Abhishek. She shared the art with the caption, “I couldn't stop myself after watching BOB BISWAS. Here is my cartoon art for one of the most hardworking and talented actor of my generation. @juniorbachchan the Bob Biswas. #BobBiswas #AbhishekBachchan #BobBiswasReview.” However, she misspelled Bachchan in the poster. Big B was quick to point out to and wrote: "thank you .. errr its BACHCHAN."

Recently, Amitabh had shared a video reciting a poem for Abhishek. "My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. My pride, my son, my inheritor". Reacting to the post, Abhishek commented, "Speechless. Thank you, Pa. This means the world to me."

Take a look at the tweet here:

thank you .. .. errr its BACHCHAN https://t.co/BPNb8wDbMV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2021

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Runway 34 co starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film’s earlier name was MayDay but while sharing the character posters the makers announced the new name of the film. It is reported that the film is based on a true incident.

