See how Anil Kapoor & wife Sunita showered love on son in law Karan Boolani on his birthday

On August 14th, this year, the Anil Kapoor family welcomed a new member into their clan, as the actor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani. And today, on October 6th, as Karan clocks another year, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita are all love for their ‘damaad’, as they wished him on social media.

Taking to his Instagram space, Anil Kapoor wished Karan Boolani on his special day. The actor posted a couple of candid pictures featuring Karan. Sharing these photos, Anil penned a sweet birthday note for his son-in-law as well. Anil’s note read, “Happy Birthday @karanboolani! You’ve always been like my son and a part of the family but I’m so glad this year it’s official! May you keep succeeding & inspiring us all everyday!”. As Anil made this post, the birthday boy Karan and his wife Rhea were all hearts in the comments section.

Rhea’s mom Sunita Kapoor also wished Karan on his birthday. Sunita shared a few pictures of Karan with Rhea and the Kapoor family. Wishing Karan a happy birthday, Sunita wrote that his love for Rhea has made him a part of the family. Sunita’s birthday wish for Karan read, “Happy birthday Karan, wishing you an amazing day .. your love for Rhea has made you a part of our family and that love continues to resonate. So blessed to have such a giving and caring son. Have the best year ever”.

Check out Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s posts:

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have headed to Rajasthan to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Rhea had a special wish for a Karan and she shared their pictures from the celebration. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.”

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday note for brother in law Karan Boolani: We love you