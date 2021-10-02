See Ranveer Singh reacting to Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer as he puts finishing touches to it; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, fans of surely have been enjoying the treats coming their way in the form of his films' release date announcements. One of the many films that Ranveer stars in is Jayeshbhai Jordaar and fans of the actor had been waiting for its release. After the release date was announced a few days back, now, the makers are prepping to finish the dubbing. Ranveer too seemed to be putting finishing touches and on Saturday, it seems he saw the trailer for the first time.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared several photos from the screening session of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer. In the photos, at first, Ranveer is seen sitting alone. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor looked excited to see to watch the trailer of his much awaited film. He is seen clad in a white tee with black sweatpants and flip-flops. In another photo, producer Maneesh Sharma and director Divyang Thakkar could be seen next to him. Ranveer also shared glimpses of him dubbing for the trailer and putting finishing touches to it. Sharing one of the photos, Ranveer wrote, "Feeling them feels." On another, he wrote, "Excited to see the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar."

Take a look:

With the work in full swing, fans can surely expect the announcement of the trailer soon. The actor left fans excited with the inside glimpses from the screening of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer. The film stars Ranveer in the lead with Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey. The film marks her Bollywood debut. The film is backed by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films and it will release on February 25, 2022.

Besides this, Ranveer will be seen in '83 with . The film is finally slated to release on Christmas 2021. Ranveer also is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . It is helmed by .

