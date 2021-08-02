See the VIRAL throwback pic of Athiya Shetty and rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul from their Thailand vacation

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's relationship rumours have been doing the rounds for some time. Their pictures speak a thousand words. Fans are waiting for them to make their relationship official but it looks like they are not in the mood. Both often drop comments in each other’s pictures. And sometimes their old pictures also go viral which adds more fuel to the speculations. Recently, another picture of them has surfaced on social media. It was shared by actress’s friend Anushka Ranjan on her Instagram stories on Friendship Day.

It is an unseen photo of the couple from their Thailand vacation which they had gone in 2019. In the picture, Athiya is posing for the camera while hugging her friend with KL Rahul standing right next to her. She is wearing a white top and denim shorts and KL Rahul can be seen sporting a blue shirt and black shorts. The photo does not have any caption. The rumoured couple is currently in England with and Virat Kohli.

Their dating rumours started in 2019 when their pictures from their Thailand vacation surfaced on social media.

See the picture here:

Recently, Anushka Sharma had shared pictures where she was seen spending some quality time with cricketers' wives. And in one of the pictures, she was seen sharing screen space with Athiya and the cricketer. On the work front, the Mubarakan actress was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film received mixed reviews. As reported, she will next appear in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo, where she will be seen playing the title role.

