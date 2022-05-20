Seema Khan drops Khan from her name after filing for divorce, returns to maiden name Seema Kiran Sajdeh

A week after Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage, the latter on Friday dropped Khan from her surname and reverted to her maiden name. Her official Instagram handle now goes by Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Last Friday, the estranged couple was spotted at Mumbai’s family court, leaving separately. While Seema was seen heading towards her car, Sohail was surrounded by heavy security. However, the former couple has not yet released an official statement on their divorce.

A source had told India Today that Seema and Sohail have been living separately for quite some time and have finally filed for a divorce in a family court in Mumbai. Sohail had first met Seema on the sets of ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and it was love at first sight. At the time, Seema, a resident of Delhi, was reportedly living in Mumbai and pursuing her career in fashion design. Since Seema's family did not approve of their union, the couple eloped and tied the knot in the year 1998 in the presence of close friends and relatives following their respective religions. Sohail and Seema had their first child, Nirvan, in 2000, after two years of blissful marriage. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan, through surrogacy.

When Seema had hinted at living separately

In 2020, on the web show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Seema had hinted at living separately as their kids were shuttling between the two houses. However, speaking about their romance, Seema had said on the show, “It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

The shooting for Season 2 of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' has been wrapped up. However, the release date is not yet confirmed. The Season 1 of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' which premiered on Netflix in November 2020, followed the personal and professional lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema, Neelam Kothari and Bhavna Pandey.

