Seema Kiran Sajdeh opens up on her divorce with Sohail Khan: 'Seems like I prefer women'

Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives centres on the lives of four celebrity wives, Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (the spouse of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (the spouse of Chunky Panday), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). Meanwhile, the popular show is back with season 2 and several insights about the lives of these celebs have also been unveiled on the show. During one of the episodes, Maheep makes Seema meet India Matchmaking's Sima Taparia. Maheep then asked Taparia to find someone for Seema (hypothetically) and the latter then asked Seema to tell her more about her separation with Sohail Khan

Seema went on to say that she has been separated from Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan from the last five years. When Taparia asked for the reason of separation, Sima said, "Our views are not the same", to which Taparia asked, "But after 22 years, you came to know the views are not same?". Sima then said that it "takes time". Sima Taparia replied to her, "You two have spent 22 years together."

Seema then went on to say, "I was following your formula, because we were both trying. Full formula I tried. Even he tried. So, it’s not like we didn't try together. And when we have children, it's a different situation."

When Taparia asked if their children have agreed to the divorce, Seema replied by saying, " My younger one is too little, he just turned ten. And, yeah, my older one, he's agreed."

Seema then went on to say that she is "very stubborn" as a person and Taparia agreed with her. She then joked, "Seems like I prefer women", which leaves a shocking expression on Maheep's face and then Seema went on to say, "I am just joking."

The couple tied the knot in the year 1998 in the presence of close friends and relatives following their respective religions. Sohail and Seema had their first child, Nirvan, in 2000, after two years of blissful marriage. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan, through surrogacy.

In 2020, on the web show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Seema had hinted at living separately as their kids were shuttling between the two houses. However, speaking about their romance, Seema had said on the show, “It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."