Seema Pahwa reveals son Mayank and daughter-in-law Sanah Kapur decided their own rituals for wedding

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa have embarked on a new journey as a married couple and wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Mayank’s mother Seema Pahwa opened up on their wedding and revealed that Sanah and Mayank knew each other well as two even played as kids. She also informed that both of them came up with their own set, and read their vows.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Seema informed that it was an intimate wedding given the pandemic. Keeping in mind the spread, instead of going for a big fat Indian wedding they kept the ceremony a small affair. Sanah and Mayank’s wedding was held in a bio bubble.

Sanah and Mayank have known each other since their childhood. The Kapoors and the Pahwa family have been enjoying a cordial relationship for years. “Sanah and Mayank have played with each other as kids too, and hence knew each other. Ab kab kaise hua, voh toh wahi batayenge. What can be better than this, that you know the family and the girl who is coming to yours, and they know our son too,” she shared.

Seema further revealed that their rituals weren’t specific to any one type. The couple came up with their own set, and read their vows. In fact, the decor was also their idea, and helping them were Manukriti (Mayank’s sister) and Ruhaan Kapoor (Sanah’s brother).

Announcing their wedding, a few days back, Seema wrote, “Happiest day in my life god bless you both love you and feel proud to announce my son MAYANK PAHWA & SANHA KAPOOR got married so so so happy @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 @manukritip @manoj__pahwa429 #happiness #blessed #love #life #celebration."

