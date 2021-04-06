Seema Pahwa shares a selfie as she goes into 14 days of home quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19

Actor-director Seema Pahwa, who will also be seen with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has tested positive for COVID 19. She revealed in a post and said that she is quarantining at home.

Over the past few days, several big names from Bollywood including , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, and more have tested positive for COVID 19. And now, Bala actor Seema Pahwa also has revealed in a post that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. With her post, Seema also informed that she will be quarantining at home for the next 14 days. News about Seema comes after her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-actor also tested positive for COVID 19 last week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Seema shared a selfie while smiling. She announced that she is positive about most things in life and now, her COVID 19 report also has come out to be 'positive.' Sharing the news on social media, Seema wrote, "Positive hun har baat ko le kar. Dekhlo report bhi POSITIVE hi aa gai. I am covid positive. 14days home Corentin take care." The actor-director, who directed Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, received good wishes in her comment section after she shared the news.

Sayani Gupta along with a few other Bollywood celebs showered love on Seema in the comments and wished the star a speedy recovery. Many fans also wished her well as she went into home quarantine due to COVID 19 positive report.

Take a look:

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar also revealed in a post that they had tested positive for COVID 19. was hospitalized as a precaution on Monday after he tested positive on Sunday. Several other Bollywood actors are currently battling COVID 19. Amid the spike in cases, the Maharashtra government also has imposed many restrictions including night curfew, weekend lockdown and more.

