Seema Sajdeh recalls difficult phase of dealing with her younger son Yohan after divorce from Sohail Khan; 'He is a child who internalises things…’

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan eloped and got married in 1998, but they separated in 2022 after being together for 24 years. Recently, Seema shared that her younger son, Yohan, tends to internalize a lot of things. As a result, he was a bit difficult to handle during her divorce. However, she mentioned that he is doing better now and that, ultimately, children just want their parents to be happy and present for them.

In a candid conversation with Galatta India, the star of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3 discussed her son Yohan and the challenges of dealing with him during the divorce.

In her response, Sajdeh, a fashion designer, shared that her younger son is doing well, but he has a different personality, making it challenging for her to manage him during her separation from their father, Sohail Khan. In contrast, she mentioned that her elder son, Nirvaan, has a different personality and considers his mother a go-to person, which makes it easier for her to handle him.

She said, "He is different. Yohan is a child who internalizes things. You have to get it out of him. So, it's also different personalities." After two years of separation, the fashion designer realized that, in the long run, children just want to see their parents together and happy in their respective lives.

Seema Sajdeh was recently seen in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, where her elder son on the show recalled how the news of the star's divorce affected Yohan, who was in his pre-teens.

Nirvaan said, "Your divorce was out publicly, and it happened at a time when he (Yohan) probably didn't even know the term 'divorce.' I have seen him; he used to search for the definition of divorce and what it is. It hit him; it's all very new to him."

He added that his younger brother's friends are in Bandra near their father's home, where he grew up and was with a family. So, leaving everything behind after moving out with their mother has affected him as things haven't been the same.

Meanwhile, on the show, Seema also shared that she has finally 'moved on' and is dating businessman Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to before she met Sohail.

