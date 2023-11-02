Seema Sajdeh recalls eloping with Sohail Khan in 'middle of the night': 'It was a whirlwind romance'

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and shared two kids together. The couple ended their 24-year-long marriage in 2022. Recently, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star spoke about the time she met Sohail for the first time and how the two eloped despite knowing each other for only three months.

Seema Sajdeh talks about Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh recently appeared on Shivani Pau's podcast where she spoke at length about her personal life. She also opened up on the time she first met Sohail Khan. She said, “I actually met Sohail at Bhavana and Chunky’s engagement and it was a whirlwind romance and then we got married."

Seema revealed that she had turned 22 then and decided to elope with Sohail after hardly knowing him for three months. The reality star also said that her parents had "other plans" for her and they did not want her to get married. "I just kind of got up and eloped in the middle of the night,” she added.

Seema also stated that she faced a lot of insecurities and she was also affected by the fact that Sohail was surrounded by “beautiful women”. She then decided to shift "all that focus into wanting kids."

Seema Sajdeh on her divorce from Sohail Khan

In the same conversation, Seema was asked if there is still a stigma attached to divorce in our society. She said, "Of course there is. Especially in our Indian culture, there's always a stigma attached to divorce." She also said that a lot of people accused her of using Sohail and his family to get where she is now.

Further in the chat, the reality star said she had to choose between her marriage and kids. "When there are two people in a situation where both of you are not happy and there's constant fighting and bickering, the fallout is always the kids,” she said. Sohail and Seema officially divorced in December 2022 and prior to that they were living separately for a while.

