Seema Sajdeh recalls telling Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives producers she won't lie about her separation

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, featuring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, showcases the exciting lives of these four best friends as they navigate the challenges of friendship, family, and their careers. When Seema Sajdeh joined the cast of Karan Johar’s hit series, she was aware that her experience wouldn't be as straightforward as that of the other wives she was working alongside. She had undergone a divorce from her actor husband Sohail Khan. Recently she revealed that the series wasn’t scripted and she had asked her producers to show the truth.

Seema Sajdeh reveals Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives showcased the reality

During a recent podcast with Shivani Pau, the fashion designer Seema Sajdeh revealed that she had asked her producer to show the reality of her separation from Sohail Khan in the series, all while being mindful not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. She said, “I just told my producer that look, whatever it is, it has to be the truth. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Speaking about how the show wasn’t scripted, Seema emphasized that she had a straightforward conversation with the producers conveying her preference not to have any prior preparation. She clarified that contrary to what some might think, nothing in the series is scripted at all. She made it clear that if she were asked a question, particularly about her separation, she would respond honestly. She said, “Contrary to popular belief, nothing on Bollywood Wives is scripted, ever. I told them if I am asked a question (about the separation), I will just say it.”

Seema Sajdeh opens up about being concerned about how her sons would react

Seema mentioned that her main concern was how her sons, Nirvan and Yohan, would respond to her choice to openly discuss her separation on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Since Yohan was still quite young back then, her main focus was on making sure Nirvan was ok with it. This was important because they would eventually have to attend school, and she wanted to ensure they weren't embarrassed or upset. She recognized that children process things differently from adults, so she needed to handle it with sensitivity.

ALSO READ: Seema Sajdeh opens up on divorce with Sohail Khan; recalls people saying she ‘used’ him and his family