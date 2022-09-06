Seema Sajdeh on trolls saying she's ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after divorce: Is that their only identity?

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is back with its second season. The series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. Ever since the show premiered on Netflix last week, fans have been trolling Seema and saying that she was ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after her divorce from Sohail Khan.

Now, in a recent interview with Indian Express, Seema hit back against the trolls as she was asked why she is still a part of the show as she no longer belongs to the Bollywood wives club. Reacting to the comment, Seema gave a sassy reply and said: “I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?” Meanwhile, in one of the episodes of the show, Seema removes the 'Khan' nameplate from her home and adds a new one that has her and she replaced it with one that read 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan'.

During one of the episodes, Maheep Kapoor also makes Seema meet India Matchmaking's Sima Taparia. Later, Sima then asked Seema to tell her more about her separation from Sohail Khan. Further, the fashion designer went on to reveal the reason behind the divorce and said that their views are not the same. She also said that they have been separated for five years.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 and have two sons together - Nirvaan and Yohan. The duo filed for divorce earlier this year and ended their 24-year-marriage. Meanwhile, the rumours of their separation first surfaced after Seema and Sohail, both appeared on the first season of Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and were seen living separately.

