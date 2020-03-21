Self Quarantine Day 10: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share video urging to be safe due to coronavirus outbreak

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a video documenting their 10th day of self-quarantine as coronavirus pandemic worries the world.

It's been quite a few days since individuals have been practicing self-quarantine, especially abroad. The Indian Government too has urged everyone to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing. and Nick Jonas, who are currently in the United States of America, shared a video on Instagram wherein they calendered their 10th day of self-quarantine and wished people to stay healthy.

While Nick said, "Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes,” Priyanka added, “Let’s just take care of each other. I hope every is safe out there. Lots of love.” WATCH the video here: Both Priyanka and Nick have been spreading awareness as much as possible. In her quarantine period, PeeCee has been making sure to do her bit by making people aware of the numerous rumours and urging them to only follow the stats by World Health Organisation.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 20, 2020 at 9:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, the number of cases who test positive for COVID 19 in India has reached over 250. Meanwhile, 5 people have succumbed to the pandemic. Worldwide, Italy has been facing the most difficulty in this time of testing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a speech requested citizens to observe March 22 as Janta curfew which starts from 7 AM to 9 PM. He also urged people to express gratitude via making noise or whistling or clapping at 5 PM.

