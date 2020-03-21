Self Quarantine Day 10: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share video urging to be safe due to coronavirus outbreak
It's been quite a few days since individuals have been practicing self-quarantine, especially abroad. The Indian Government too has urged everyone to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are currently in the United States of America, shared a video on Instagram wherein they calendered their 10th day of self-quarantine and wished people to stay healthy.
Meanwhile, the number of cases who test positive for COVID 19 in India has reached over 250. Meanwhile, 5 people have succumbed to the pandemic. Worldwide, Italy has been facing the most difficulty in this time of testing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a speech requested citizens to observe March 22 as Janta curfew which starts from 7 AM to 9 PM. He also urged people to express gratitude via making noise or whistling or clapping at 5 PM.
Add new comment