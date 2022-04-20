Selfiee: Akshay Kumar cuts a cake with Emraan Hashmi & crew member as he wraps up Bhopal schedule.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi delighted fans with their collaboration when they announced the film Selfiee in January this year. Almost four months on, the film has gone on floors and looks like Akshay Kumar is working at the speed of light. On Wednesday, the film's director Raj Mehta took to social media to announce that the actor had already wrapped up the film's Bhopal schedule.

Taking to social media, Mehta shared a video which featured Akshay, his co-star Emraan and an elderly crew member. To celebrate Akki's time on set, the cast and crew got a cake for the actor. In the video, the trio can be seen cutting the cake together, with Emraan then feeding some cake to Akshay and vice versa.

Sharing the video, Mehta captioned it, "And that’s a WRAP for @akshaykumar sir on the Bhopal schedule of #SELFIEE! Thank you so much for making it so easy and so much fun despite the blistering heat! You’re truly one of a kind!"

Take a look:

Just last month, the team of Selfiee had announced two new additions to the film's cast. In a hilarious video, Akshay and Emraan had announced that Nushrratt Bharrucha and Diana Penty will be joining them.

The film is reportedly a remake of the original Malayalam movie Driving License. According to sources, Pinkvilla got to know that while Akshay portrays a superstar in this suspense thriller, Emraan will play a cop who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Khiladi.

