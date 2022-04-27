Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi’s UNSEEN pics from sets gives a glimpse of their hard work and fun times

Akshay Kumar has been on a roll off late as he has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Amid his upcoming projects, Raj Mehta’s Selfiee has been making the headlines today as the team has wrapped an arduous schedule of the movie. Sharing the news on social media, Raj revealed that 90% of the film has been completed. He also shared a series of unseen, BTS pic from the sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as he gave a glimpse of their hard work and some fun moments.

The pics featured Akshay having some serious conversation with the director and even having a look at the shot. On the other hand, these unseen pics also had some fun moments from the sets of Selfiee. In the first post, Raj Mehta expressed his gratitude towards the entire team of the movie, “What a schedule! 90 per cent of the film done! A director is as good as his team, and was truly blessed to have a team that pulled off this fairly difficult schedule without any major hiccups!” In another post, the filmmaker was all praises for the cast of Selfiee. He wrote, “@akshaykumar sir You’re just inspiring! Just going to say a big “thank you”. @therealemraan - the professionalism and ease with which you operate tend to hide the hard work that you put into each scene. @nushrrattbharuccha - from Khilauna to now, thank you for being you! Don’t know what I respect more about you- your ability to get into every character with such ease, or the hustle that you put in every single day to make and maintain a space for yourself.”

Take a look at Raj Mehta’s post:

To note, Selfiee is a suspense thriller and is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. The movie will mark Akshay’s first collaboration with Emran and the fans are quite excited to see their onscreen chemistry.

