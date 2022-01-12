Selfiee TEASER out: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi embark on a journey full of fun & laughter, shoot begins soon

The megastar Akshay Kumar shared a fun teaser of his upcoming project Selfie with Raj Mehta, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The video is all kinds of fun, excitement and chaos and enough to make the fans and movie buffs super excited for the movie. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Akshay Kumar is returning with filmmaker Raj Mehta on yet another film, which is said to be an edge-of-the-seat drama helmed by Karan Johar. Soon after, it was disclosed that the film in question is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License, with Emraan Hashmi playing a pivotal role. Today, Akshay Kumar's Instagram video gave us all a taste of what is to be expected.

In the video posted by the 'Sooryavanshi' actor, the two protagonists Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi could be seen enjoying and dancing to the fullest to the title song of the movie. The teaser ended on a high note with the dancers and the two actors huddling up together with big, toothy smiles for a selfie. Along the teaser, Akshay wrote "Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!" Well, Akshay, you've set the bar high and we absolutely cannot wait for Selfiee!

Check Akshay's post:

In the original Malayam movie, Prithviraj played the lead role in Driving License. According to the sources, Pinkvilla got to know that while Akshay portrays a superstar in this suspense thriller, Emraan will play a cop who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Khiladi. "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats," the source close to the development revealed.

