Selfiee Teaser: Tweeples say 'mazaa aa gaya' as Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up in Driving License remake

In a surprising announcement on Wednesday, fans got to witness Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi teaming up for a fun and entertaining film titled Selfiee. The two superstars shared a selfie with each other at first and later, released an official teaser of the film to announce it. Now, as the teaser featuring Akshay and Emraan in their fun avatars has gone viral, Twitter has begun to react to the same. Selfiee happens to be the Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Driving License.

In a fun teaser shared by Akshay and Emraan, the two could be seen dancing their hearts out on a peppy track titled Selfiee. Seeing the two actors sharing the frame, fans of both Emraan and Akshay were excited. Several took to Twitter to shower love on the teaser. A fan on Twitter wrote, "Another blockbuster #Selfiee coming from the BOSS of bollywood." Another Twitter user wrote, "#AkshayKumar sir aapne Pahli Baar dil khush kar diya is saal mein... Bahut badi announcement karke with #EmraanHashmi.. Mazaa Aayega."

Have a look at how fans reacted to the teaser:

A while back, Pinkvilla was the first to inform you that Raj Mehta, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar are planning to team up for a film and later, it was reported by us that Prithviraj Sukumaran has come on board to back it. Now, as the official announcement has been made, fans of Prithviraj Sukumaran also are excited to see Akshay and Emraan recreate the magic of the Malayali hit in the Hindi remake. The film will be backed by Karan Johar, Prithviraj and will be directed by Raj Mehta.

