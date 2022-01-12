Selfiee Teaser: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others laud Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s first collaboration

Akshay Kumar doesn’t miss out on a chance to surprise his audience. From his intriguing social media posts to movie announcements, Akshay has a knack for making the headlines. Keeping up with trajectory, Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar took the social media by a storm as he announced his next movie as Selfiee. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead and will mark Akshay’s first collaboration with the Chehre star. In fact, the team has also shared the teaser of the movie and it has got the fans excited.

Interestingly, the social media is abuzz with fans sharing posts expressing their excitement about Selfiee. Not just fans, but celebs have also been in awe of Selfiee teaser. Varun Dhawan shared Selfiee teaser to his Instagram story and wrote, “Looks super cool. @Raj_A_Mehta, @AkshayKumar Sir and @TheRealEmraan. I’m sure it’s gonna be super entertaining. @KaranJohar @Apoorva1972 Love the tune @AzeemDayani”. Kiara Advani also hailed the teaser and wrote, “Woooohoooo @raj_a_mehta. Can’t wait to see you all create magic together. @akshaykumar @therealemraan @karanjohar @apoorva1972”. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar called the teaser “lit” along with a fire emoticon.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Selfiee teaser:

For the uninitiated, Selfiee, which is being helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, happens to be the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License which was directed by Lal Jr and featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. The movie is set to hit the floors soon.

