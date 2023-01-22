Selfiee Trailer: Akshay Kumar REACTS to PM Narendra Modi's warning against 'unnecessary comments' on films

Akshay Kumar , Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha were seen making a stylish appearance in the city today. They launched the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming film, Selfiee at an event. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The event was also graced by Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran amongst others.

The Selfiee trailer is about Akshay, who essays the role of a superstar in the film. Emraan, on the other hand, plays an RTO officer who is a huge fan of Akshay. But things take an ugly turn and it ends up becoming a fight between a superstar and a super fan. During the trailer launch event, Akshay spoke about misconceptions about superstars. Talking about himself, he said that he is still the same boy from Delhi who lead a normal life.

Akshay shared, "It's been 32 years in the industry, and I am still the same boy from Delhi. Eat daal chawal roti, raatko jaldi so jata hun subah jaldi uth jata hun. Even today I sleep on a mattress on the floor. Stars are not above anyone, and I don't even think like that."

Akshay Kumar on doing two-hero films

After Selfiee, Akshay will be seen doing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran also joined the bandwagon. Sharing his views on doing two-hero films, the Airlift actor said, "It is the way forward. We should be doing 2-3 heroes films. Emraan did it, now I am doing it with Prithviraj and Tiger. So more the merrier. People want to see stars coming together. I come from that time when I used to watch Manmohan Desai's films, Karan's dad has made so many such films. So I think two hero films should come back."

'I have always adored Akshay Kumar'

Emraan has collaborated with Akshay for the first time. Despite working for several years in the industry, the duo never worked together in the past. Emraan recalled how Akshay called him when his son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer. The actor said that Akshay stood by him during his tough times. Emraan revealed, "I have always adored Akshay. He has been around for me when there was this issue around my son. He was the first one to call me and stand by me. I didn't know him very well then. Ache waqt mein sab saath aate hai, but bure waqt mein jo saath aaye woh farishte hote hai and that is Akshay."

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals why he couldn't do Karan Johar's Bombay Talkies

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the producers of Selfiee. He has collaborated with Karan Johar's production house for the first time. The megastar revealed that KJo had offered him Bombay Talkies back in 2013. But he couldn't take up the project since he was busy. Sukumaran said, "In 2013, Karan was making Bombay Talkies and he asked me if I would like to do it but I was busy so I couldn't. But when I came to Mumbai I met him, he is one of the biggest producers. But back then he told me that North and South cinema will collaborate, and we will slowly amalgamate into one big industry. I am not saying we are there yet, but we are on that way. And the day is not far when we will be one big Indian film industry."

Akshay Kumar reacts to PM Narendra Modi's warning

Recently, PM Narendra Modi asked BJP workers to not make 'unnecessary comments' about films. His statement came amid the recent protests and boycott trend against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. During the trailer launch event, Akshay reacted to PM Modi's message. He said, "See positivity is always welcome and if our prime minister is saying something like this, I think he is India's biggest influencer. And if he is saying something, it should change. I think he said it and things will work out well."