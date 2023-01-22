Selfiee Trailer: Fan turned foe? Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar lead a battle of morals and stardom

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The Raj Mehta directorial will mark Akshay's first collaboration with Emraan. The film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Selfiee is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It proved to be a hit affair at the box office. Earlier today, the team of Selfiee was seen launching the highly-anticipated trailer at an event in Mumbai.

The trailer of Selfiee is released a while ago and netizens are all praise for the quirky concept. The story revolves around Akshay, who is a superstar, and Emraan , who is essaying the role of an RTO officer. Emraan and his son are 'super fans' of superstar Akshay. But things go upside down after Emraan asks Akshay to come to the RTO office at 7 am for his driving license. The duo ends up locking horns with each other and their fight keeps getting ugly. The trailer also features some power-packed punchlines which will surely tickle your funnybones. The makers have also given a glimpse of Akshay and Emraan's version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Selfiee is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta & Listin Stephen.

Akshay Kumar shares his experience of working on Selfiee

During the trailer launch event, Khiladi Kumar was seen sharing his experience of working on a film like Selfiee. He called it a 'different kind of story'. Akshay shared, "It's a very different kind of story, never played an actor. It's been a great experience working with Emraan. My experience with Raj has always been great, we have had such a big hit in Good Newwz. I think it was more like a flow of water. We went to Bhopal to shoot and it was very hot there, but it was still such a good experience."

Karan Johar revealed how Akshay called him and talked about Prithviraj Sukumaran's Driving Licence. KJo said, "In 2019, he (Akshay Kumar) called me and said there is one film called Driving Licence and I saw it. I knew Prithviraj Sukumaran also, and the idea to collaborate with him was amazing. He is such a megastar not only in Malayalam but everywhere."

To this, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared how he got in touch with Akshay and shared the idea of the film with him. He added, "So as someone who has been closely associated with developing the original, I know how it began and how it became Driving Licence. I have seen the film and full points to Raj for making it the way he has. I called Akshay sir, and I told him about Driving License, and he told me he will get back. The next day I was on the treadmill when he called to say that he was doing it and I was super happy."

'We want Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be a proper Indian film'

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a part of Akshay and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While interacting with the media during the trailer launch event, he said that they want the film to be a proper Indian film. He stated, "We had the easiest journey as debut producer for selfiee. Karan took all decisions, but he always asked for our suggestions. He made us feel part of the creative process and the making. The whole experience of having produced selfiee makes us want to do many many more films in Hindi. It is one of the easiest things we have done as a producer. I am looking forward to producing more content. We want Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be a proper Indian film, which reaches every part of the country. It's the way forward."