Selfies, smiles & food: INSIDE Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's impromptu plan with mom Neetu Kapoor & others

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor shares a sweet and unbreakable bond with her darling daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The mother-daughter duo often meets up and shares quality time together. Their social media handles are full of each other pictures that show their love and bond. Despite being away from films, Riddhima enjoys a huge fan following on social media. A few hours ago, Riddhima met her mom and other closed ones for an impromptu plan and it was all about selfies, smiles and good food.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Riddhima shared photos with Neetu Kapoor, producers Shabinaa and Tanujj Garg, Jayshree Tolani. While sharing the photos, she wrote, “Impromptu plans are the best!” Riddhima also shared a short video on Instagram while cooking food for her people. She wrote, “When besties drop in you really have no option but to cook up a storm! Rustling up a quick salad for maah gang!” Neetu Kapoor too reshared the photo on her Instagram handle. She put a red heart emoticon as well along with the post. See Riddhima’s cooking video here

Take a look:

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a picture on the photo-sharing application in which Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen adorably hugging her mum. The two looked super cute in the post and the picture definitely spoke volumes of their unbreakable bond. While sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, “My love” along with red heart and heart-eye emoticons. Riddhima too reacted to her mother’s post with red heart emoticons.

