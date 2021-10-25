'Send Aryan Khan to rehab centre': Union minister Ramdas Athawale advises Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's son Aryan Khan is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison under the narcotics case and his legal team has been fighting tooth and nail to get him released on bail. While Aryan's bail plea has been repeatedly rejected, the next hearing will take place on Tuesday, 26 October.

Ahead of the hearing, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale has a piece of advice for Shah Rukh Khan. The minister while speaking to ANI said that SRK's son has a future ahead of him and that the superstar must consider sending him for rehab.

"It is not good to take drugs at a young age. Aryan Khan has a future ahead. I advise Shah Rukh Khan to send Aryan Khan to a de-addiction rehabilitation centre associated with the ministry," Athawale told ANI on Sunday.

Aryan Khan was placed under arrest on 3 October after NCB busted a Cordelia cruise ship docked at Mumbai. The anti-drug agency seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. It has so far arrested at least 20 persons in the case.

Aryan Khan was arrested along with his close friend Arbaaz Merchant. SRK visited his son last week at Arthur Road prison marking his first ever appearance since Aryan's arrest. The court hearing sessions are being attended by SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani and the actor's personal bodyguard.

