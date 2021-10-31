Senior Advocate Amit Desai reveals power cut delayed Aryan Khan's release from Arthur Road jail

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan managed to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison after three weeks of being in jail in the narcotics case. The star kid's release was delayed by one entire night as the release paperwork could not be completed on time. After he was granted bail on 28 October, the court released the bail order on 29 October.

However, Aryan's legal team could not meet the 5:35 PM deadline of Friday evening of submitting the paperwork. Senior Advocate Amit Desai revealed the real reason behind this. Speaking to Etimes, Amit Desai informed, "Paperwork was delayed at Sessions Court and when the Release Memo was being typed the electricity of entire Court was tripped for almost 25 to 35 vital minutes."

The bail order of each inmate needs to be posted in the zamaanat (bail) box kept outside Arthur Road jail. The team, however, missed the 5:35 pm deadline and Aryan had to spend another night in prison.

Amidst heavy media presence and security, Aryan was released on Saturday morning and arrived at Mannat which was flooded with fans and media.

Soon after Aryan's bail, his legal team in a statement said, “No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021 …. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and granted bail to Aryan."

