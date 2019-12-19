Senior IPS officer accuses Farhan Akhtar of breaking the law; Details Inside
Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused Farhan of breaking the law, according to a report in indiatoday.in. Sharing an explainer video of Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Mittal tweeted: "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life. Understand the Law."
Earlier, Farhan had tweeted, about the anti-CAA protest: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."
