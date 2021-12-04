Senior journalist & Mallika Dua’s father, Vinod Dua passes away at 67

A piece of heartbreaking news has just come in. Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who was also actress Mallika Dua’s father has passed away at the age of 67. Reportedly he was in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital where he lost his battle with life. Earlier this year when our country was facing the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Vinod along with his wife had gotten infected with the virus and were hospitalised due to their deteriorating condition. Unfortunately, Mallika’s mother passed away then. The actress herself took to her Instagram stories to confirm the news of her father passing away.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika posted a story and wrote, “"Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall." A pioneer in TV journalism in India, Vinod Dua worked with Doordarshan and NDTV for the larger part of his journalistic career besides doing shows on other TV channels and online portals.

Take a look:

Reportedly, Vinod Dua’s health had gone down ever since he had contracted the COVID-19 virus. He had been in and out of hospitals. He was moved to the ICU of Apollo Hospital on Monday.

We pray to God to give the Dua family a lot of strength to overcome this tough time. May his soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ: Mallika Dua says ‘not sure if it's a lost battle’ amid Vinod Dua’s hospitalisation