Senior lawyer Majeed Memon hopeful about Aryan Khan’s bail: Refusal will result in undeserved punishment

It’s been almost 20 days since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid at a cruise ship in Mumbai. While Aryan was in judicial custody and later jailed, the case continues to be investigated by the agency. Meanwhile, Aryan has applied for bail in the Mumbai Session’s Court and the court is expected to announce the verdict today. Ahead of the verdict, senior lawyer Majeed Memon is hopeful that Aryan will get the bail today.

Talking about it to Times of India, Memon said, “He should get bail unless refusal is maintained. There does not appear to be any substance in allegations against him save and except his presence near the party venue and consumption of contraband under the NDPS Act. Refusal of bail after 17 days in custody in my view would result in undeserved hardship and punishment to the accused. He further spoke about the arguments on Whatsapp chats recovered from Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant’s phones. Memon said, “Chat conversation as alleged does not aggravate the situation as it has no corroborative or substantive support. The apprehension of the prosecution that he is from an influential family and thus may tamper evidence is also a bald allegation without merit”.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Aryan Khan was counselled while in the custody of the NCB. According to a report in India Today, during the counselling Aryan promised NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede that he would do good work and make him proud one day. The report further stated that the 23-year-old star kid also promised NCB that he will be a good man after getting out of jail and will help people from the weaker sections of society.

Also Read: NCB finds 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan & debut actress; Submits in court