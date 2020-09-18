Serious Men Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, child actor Akshath Das serve up a concoction of science and drama

Check out the trailer of Sudhir Mishra's 'Serious Men' featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari and child actor Akshath Das below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back at it yet again after delivering a great performance in Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai which hit the platform in July. On Friday, the streaming platform dropped a brand new trailer of Sudhir Mishra's film 'Serious Men' featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari and child actor Akshath Das who was seen in south superstar Vijay's 2017 film Mersal.

The family of three, Serious Men revolves around the dream of every Indian parent who wants their child to make it big. Nawaz plays that parent who defies all odds to give his son the best who turns out to be a child prodigy. Termed as junior APJ Abdul Kalam or the next Einstein, Serious Men reveals how Nawaz and his wife capitalize on their son's new found fame.

The feature takes us through this family's journey who achieves greatness with pitfalls along the way. Sudhir Mishra's concoction of science and drama definitely looks interesting.

Check out the Serious Men trailer below:

Serious Men is written by Bhavesh Mandalia and is based on a 2010 novel of the same name by Manu Joseph. The film also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, M Nasser and Sanjay Narvekar among others. Produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas, Serious Men will release on Netflix on 2 October, 2020.

