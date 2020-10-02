Serious Men Twitter Review: Netizens laud Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film; Call it a ‘masterpiece’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Serious Men has been receiving a lot appreciation and love from the audiences as well as the critics since its release.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his great acting skills, is back to entertain the fans with his yet another project titled Serious Men. The film has been premiered on an OTT platform today. It happens to be a comedy satire, directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film has been written by Bhavesh Mandalia and it is based on Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name. The film also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, M Nasser and Sanjay Narvekar among others. It has been produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas. The film has been receiving a lot of appreciation and love from the audiences as well as the critics since its release.

Interestingly, the Twitteratis are hailing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stellar performance in the film. One of the users wrote, “What a Movie #SeriousMen Terrific. I am like Wow! What I just saw? I really love the movie, story and obviously acting of @Nawazuddin_S and the boy "Adi" and also the dialogues: "Small Molecules of the World"! I recommend all plz watch this movie. #masterpiece”.

@NetflixIndia What a Movie #SeriousMen Terrific. I am like Wow! What I just saw? I really love the movie, story and obviously acting of @Nawazuddin_S and the boy "Adi" and also the dialogues:

"Small Molecules of the World"!

I recommend all plz watch this movie. #masterpiece — Rana Chakraborty (@Rana_Chakrabor) October 2, 2020

Another one wrote,” Not read the book but really liked #SeriousMen. Found the ideas it discussed and how it examined class fascinating.”

Not read the book but really liked #SeriousMen. Found the ideas it discussed and how it examined class fascinating. — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) October 2, 2020

Take a look at other reactions to Serious Men on Twitter:

#SeriousMen seriously an important film and seriously a good film .@Nawazuddin_S always the best .

It touched every aspect of Indian society and a satire on education system and casteism . — mirchi ka salan (@idlycamera) October 2, 2020

With a single movie, @IAmSudhirMishra has highlighted several topics. #SeriousMen shows how far one can go to make sure their kids are not subjected to the discrimination they faced because of caste. It's a dark comedy that hits you hard. @Nawazuddin_S is amazing as always. — Pooja (@itsp00ja) October 2, 2020

#SeriousMen on @NetflixIndia is a perfect watch this weekend!

It has fun, pinch of thrill, awesome performances and most importantly, a beautiful message! Go for it! The perfect duo : @IAmSudhirMishra and @Nawazuddin_S , deserves all praise!! — Kumar Pushkar (@thekumarpushkar) October 2, 2020

The two fundamental issues, one pertaining to the cast system and the resulting hardships faced, are brought forward effectively without any in-your-face markers; and the second, dealing with only celebrating the 'genius' in your child is inspiring & fresh. #SeriousMen @Netflix — N J (@Nilzrav) October 2, 2020

Watched #SeriousMen @IAmSudhirMishra Really one of the best ones by Sudhir Mishra n awesome acting as usual by Nawazuddin. Dont miss guys watch it — Dr Anil Dhar (@dranildhar) October 2, 2020

Serious Men revolves around a common man named Mani essayed by Nawaz who wants to give every possible thing which he didn’t get as a child to his only son, Adi portrayed by child actor Akshath Das. Nawaz plays that father who defies all odds to give his son the best opportunities and a life full of privilege.

