Serious Men Twitter Review: Netizens laud Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film; Call it a ‘masterpiece’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Serious Men has been receiving a lot appreciation and love from the audiences as well as the critics since its release.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: October 2, 2020 07:28 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his great acting skills, is back to entertain the fans with his yet another project titled Serious Men. The film has been premiered on an OTT platform today. It happens to be a comedy satire, directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film has been written by Bhavesh Mandalia and it is based on Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name. The film also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, M Nasser and Sanjay Narvekar among others. It has been produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas. The film has been receiving a lot of appreciation and love from the audiences as well as the critics since its release. 

Interestingly, the Twitteratis are hailing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stellar performance in the film. One of the users wrote, “What a Movie #SeriousMen  Terrific. I am like Wow! What I just saw? I really love the movie, story and obviously acting of @Nawazuddin_S and the boy "Adi" and also the dialogues:  "Small Molecules of the World"! I recommend all plz watch this movie. #masterpiece”.

Another one wrote,” Not read the book but really liked  #SeriousMen. Found the ideas it discussed and how it examined class fascinating.”

Take a look at other reactions to Serious Men on Twitter:

Serious Men revolves around a common man named Mani essayed by Nawaz who wants to give every possible thing which he didn’t get as a child to his only son, Adi portrayed by child actor Akshath Das. Nawaz plays that father who defies all odds to give his son the best opportunities and a life full of privilege. 

Also Read: Serious Men Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, child actor Akshath Das serve up a concoction of science and drama

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

I find him more talented than Irfaan khan

