'Shaadi kab hai?' paparazzi ask Athiya Shetty ahead of her big day with KL Rahul; Watch her reaction

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty has been hitting headlines ever since she made her relationship official with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. They have become one of the most loved couples in town. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the love birds are all set to tie the knot in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. The duo is expected to have a low-key wedding with family members and close friends in attendance. Amid wedding reports, the paparazzi captured Athiya in the city today.

The star kid was seen leaving a salon post pampering herself ahead of her big day with KL Rahul . Athiya was seen sporting a checkered flowy dress styled with straightened hair. While she was entering her car, the paparazzi were seen requesting her to pose. One of the photographers asked her, 'Athiya ma'am shaadi kab hai?' The actress looked back and blushed. She didn't comment anything but her pre-wedding glow was quite evident. Have a look:

KL Rahul and Athiya are expected to tie the knot on January 23rd. The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on January 21st. Ahead of their alleged wedding, pictures and videos of Rahul's residence in Mumbai decorated with lights have surfaced on social media and they have added extra fuel to the rumours. On Tuesday evening, the paparazzi captured KL Rahul's house which was all lit up. Looks like the wedding preps are going on in full swing. The house was decorated with fairy lights and lanterns. Have a look:

Details about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform about the couple's wedding at Suniel's Khandala house. His swanky house is located amid scenic mountains and greenery. Recently, a report suggested that the family will be hosting a ladies night on January 21. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who shares a close bond with the couple, will be a part of the celebration. Post this, they will have a sangeet ceremony in which Athiya's friends, brother Ahan Shetty and parents Mana and Suniel Shetty will perform.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's New Year celebration

KL Rahul and Athiya, who have been together on holidays before, were seen celebrating New Year in Dubai with their friends. The ace cricketer took to Instagram and shared pictures from the party. He also shared a mushy picture with Athiya. She looked gorgeous in a black satin dress while he opted for an all-black suit. Ahan and his ladylove Tania Shroff joined the couple. Going by the pictures, their party looked all things glam.