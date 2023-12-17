‘Shaadi karne ka craze hai’: Radhika Madan drops PICS from Sanya Malhotra’s sister’s wedding, Jawan actor reacts

If you have been following actress Sanya Malhotra closely, you would have thoroughly enjoyed the wedding of her sister Shagun to producer Achin Jain. It was attended by several big names from the industry, including Radhika Madan. The Shiddat actress recently posted some fun inside pictures from the celebration.

Radhika Madan shares pictures from Sanya Malhotra's sister's wedding

Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra shared some fun and emotional visuals from the wedding of her beloved sister Shagun. Now, it's actress Radhika Madan giving us a peek into the happening wedding. In the visuals, the actress rocked her beautiful smile.

The first picture showed the Angrezi Medium actress in utter delight as some parts of the bride's kaleeras fell on her head, indicating it is her turn to get married. Next up is a picture in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her deep, kohl-rimmed eyes, the dewy makeup, and sleek hairdo did wonders for her. Next up was a picture of the newly wedded couple. We also spotted Sanya peeking from the corner.

Sharing the photo album, the actress penned, "Bachpan se hi na mujhe shaadi karne ka bohat craze hai bygod! @achinjain20 @shagunn23 dher saari khushiyaan hamesha."

Take a look:

In the fourth photo from the album, Radhika stood next to filmmaker Vasan Bala looking like a ‘wow’ in her beige-hued lehenga-choli. This was followed by a cute picture of her goofing around with a teenager. The next couple of images showed how much fun she had at the event.

Sanya Malhotra reacts to Radhika Madan’s ‘Shaadi karne ka craze hai’ caption

The images were delightful, and so was Radhika’s caption. On reading it, Kathal actress Sanya Malhotra responded with a cheeky comment. She wrote, “Shaadi attend karne ka crazeee hai bygoddddd.”

Take a look:

Radhika Madan’s work front

We saw Radhika prove her acting prowess in movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shiddat, and others. This year, we saw her in Kuttey, Kacchey Limbu, and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. She is also working on a couple of projects like Sanaa.

Sanya Malhotra’s work front

As for Sanya, she started the year with Kathal and then featured in hit films like Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal.

