Shaadi Ke Side Effects producer Pritish Nandy passes away at 73; son Kushan Nandy confirms news
Renowned filmmaker and journalist, Pritish Nandy passed away on January 8, 2025 due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Journalist, filmmaker, and former Rajya Sabha MP Pritish Nandy passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the age of 73. His close friend, actor Anupam Kher, shared a tribute to X. Nandy, who was also a renowned Indian poet, painter, and journalist who suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in South Mumbai. His son, filmmaker Kushan Nandy, confirmed the news of his demise to SCREEN.
Pritish Nandy was born on January 15, 1951, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and earned name in the fields of literature, art and filmmaking. He authored more than forty English poetry books and translated Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi words into English. At the same time, he made significant contributions to the film and television industry.
Nandy founded Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) in the 1990s and produced many iconic films such as Sur, Kaante, Juhi Chawla starrer Jhankaar Beats, Kareena Kapoor starrer Chameli and Mallika Sherawat starter Pyaar Ke Side Effects. At the same time, his company made several popular web series like Four More Shots Please! and Modern Love Mumbai, among others.
Several stalwarts in the Hindi film industry, like Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, and others, shared posts on their social media handles recalling their memories and interactions with the filmmaker.
Apart from his creative work, Pritish was a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004 from Balashaeb Thackeray's Shiv Sena party. On the personal front, he is survived by his wife, Rina, and children, Kushan, Ishita, and Rangita.
ALSO READ: Anupam Kher reveals why he's staying in a rented house, shares how his mom demanded a home after living in rentals all her life