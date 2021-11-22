'Shaadi Ki Tayaari Mein Nikle' say fans as Vicky Kaushal shares a cool pic with a backpack

Actor Vicky Kaushal is quite active on social media and often, he shares updates about his life on the same. Lately, rumours of his wedding with Katrina Kaif have taken over social media and a recent report also claimed that the rumoured couple may make an announcement soon about it. Amid this, on Monday, Vicky shared a photo from his adventurous journey on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. However, fans began expressing excitement in comments about his rumoured wedding with Katrina.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a cool photo whilst being on the beach in the Maldives during the shoot of Into The Wild. The candid photo showcased Vicky in a black tee with matching bottom. He accesorised his look with cool shades and a backpack. Vicky captioned the photo with a 'pirate' emoticon. However, fans began dropping comments about 'wedding shopping' on the post. A fan wrote, "Shadi Ki Tayaari Mein Nikle". Another wrote, "Shadi Ki Shopping Shuru". An excited fan waiting for wedding announcement with Katrina wrote, "We are still expecting a wedding announcement in the next post."

Take a look at the photo and comments:

Meanwhile, reports about Katrina and Vicky's rumoured have been coming in for a while. Reports claim that the two will be tying the knot at a resort in Rajasthan. Several reports also have shared the supposed guest list with names like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others on it. While Vicky and Katrina have kept mum on the rumours, fans have been waiting for them to announce the news.

