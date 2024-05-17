Shaan expresses excitement for son Maahi’s performance at Cannes Film Festival 2024; ‘I feel so proud’

Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan has been captivating audiences with his performances for decades, winning hearts worldwide. Now, in addition to being a great singer, he took pride in his son Maahi's performance at Cannes 2024.

The actor, who made his Cannes debut this year, expressed excitement about being part of the film festival.

Singer Shaan's son Maahi performs at Cannes 2024

In an interview with ETimes, Shaan expressed his excitement and said, “I am so glad to be a part of the film festival this year. This is my first time here, so I’m very curious and extremely excited.”

During the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the singer and proud father presented his son, singer Maahi, who performed on stage on May 16 and is ready for another performance on May 17.



In the same interview, he said, "I am introducing three new pop stars at Cannes this year, one of them is my son. Maahi has already released his first song and is about to release his second, which has been produced by my other son, Soham. I feel so proud of them."

Talking about Maahi’s special performance at Cannes, Shaan, a proud father, praised his son for giving him the opportunity to attend Cannes for the first time in his life.

The musician also mentioned relishing family moments in the French city, accompanied by his sons and wife Radhika. He also expressed anticipation about watching some films during his stay there.

Singer Shaan on the professional front

In a recent event, Shaan shared the stage with his son Maahi, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Throughout the years, Shaan has mesmerized audiences with his heartfelt vocals. The renowned playback singer has delivered numerous hit songs, including Behti Hawa Sa and Chaand Sifarish.