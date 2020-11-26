Shaan on his 'new look' in Sniper with Sonali Raut: Was apprehensive initially, but overwhelmed with response

Shaan recently opened up about his new music video Sniper with Sonali Raut, wherein he is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. He shared his apprehensions and how his friends motivated him to try something new.

Shaan is known for his soulful voice and innumerable romantic numbers. From Chand Sifarish to Jab Se Tere Naina, the singer with his mellifluous voice has always spoken the language of love with his songs. However, recently viewers were 'surprised' as they saw Shaan in a never-before-seen avatar with his latest single 'Sniper,' which released on November 11 (2020). With this pop single Shaan broke his image of a romantic singer, and revealed a new version of him, leaving everyone awestruck.

The ace singer experimented with his music, lyrics, style, and more with Sniper. The peppy song is not only sung by Shaan, but he also features in it along with Sonali Raut (of Bigg Boss 8 fame). From the new age music production to the edgy vocals to the fun-loving lyrics, 'Sniper' is filled with surprises. The song also has three languages in it - Punjabi, Hindi, and English, with a dash of some quirky rap, which adds to its charm. The story is about 'Don Shaan' (surprised na!) and undercover assassin Sonali Raut. Usually, Shaan's music albums and videos are simple, but this one is high on the glam quotient.

With Sniper, Shaan wanted to do 'break the glass ceiling' and do something 'out of the box' aka unique and looks like he has done it pretty well. Shaan has opened a new space for him with Sniper, and fans loving it. The video has crossed over 3 million views on YouTube, and fans are going gaga over Shaan's new avatar.

Check out the teaser of Sniper here:

He recently got candid about thinking of his 'different' project, look, apprehensions he had, friends' support, and how he decided to break the mould. Sharing details about Sniper, Shaan said, 'The track has a new-age club feel, a party starter and the lingo is very youthful and quirky.'

He added, 'My friends pushed me to try something new, citing that since I work out so much, I should put it to use and I fell into their trap. But I am 48 years old, and I thought abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi. (If not now, then never). So, I have a bunch of cool guys and girls around me in swimwear in 'Sniper'.'

The singer confessed that he was concerned about doing something new, but went with the flow. 'I admit even I was a little apprehensive initially but after the shoot, I realised the world has moved on and I should too. Lastly, Shaan expressed his happiness about the response he got from fans on Sniper. 'I'm so overwhelmed to see the response by my lovely audience and fans. They accepted me in a new form and look. I feel so blessed. I am grateful to everyone who bestowed so much love on the song,' Shaan signed off.

Credits :Pinkvilla

