Shaan questions use of drugs and alcohol in music industry; says ‘musicians shouldn’t be allowed all these things…’

This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Shaan is one of the few singers who is admired for his honest and unfiltered nature. Recently, he spoke about the problems of drug and alcohol use in the music industry during an interview. He admitted to having personal experience with these substances but emphasized that relying on them can leave singers 'handicapped' in the long run. He also called for regulations to be put in place against such practices.

The use of drugs and alcohol in the music industry for creative stimulation has been a topic of discussion both nationally and globally. In a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, Shaan shared his experiences and opinions on this issue.

The singer, known for his soulful voice, admitted to having experienced addiction and advised other musicians against falling into the same trap. He stated, "Don't turn to substances out of depression or for personal gain. They shouldn't be used professionally; in fact, you should avoid anything that becomes a crutch."

He acknowledged that these substances might provide temporary boosts in creativity, but over time, they can take over the mind, making it difficult to function without them. Initially, it may seem like drugs or alcohol enhance performance, but in reality, they harm one's health.

The ace singer recalled a Holi celebration when he had bhang, which led him to think about many vivid ideas. However, he emphasized that relying on it can be harmful.

Shaan emphasized that musicians should rely on their talent for creative inspiration, similar to athletes and that they should not consume drugs or alcohol before performances.

The singer of "Deewangi Deewangi" stated, "Just as athletes are not allowed to compete if they are on drugs, musicians should also refrain from these substances. Perform based on your merit; why resort to these things before a show?"

The celebrated singer who has delivered many chart-topping hits over the years also advised aspiring musicians to be mindful of substance abuse and highlighted the importance of self-awareness among artists in order to make informed choices.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

