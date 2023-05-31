Shaan remembers KK on his first death anniversary; Says he was very disciplined: ‘He wouldn’t smoke or drink’

The music industry lost a gem last year when singer KK passed away. Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK, was one of the most popular singers in India, known for having sung a number of melodious songs such as Tadap Tadap Ke, Pal, Yaaron, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, and many more. The singer’s untimely demise after suffering a heart attack last year during a concert in Kolkata left everyone shocked. Today, on KK’s first death anniversary, his close friend and singer Shaan remembered him, and recalled how shocked he was when he heard the news about his demise last year.

Shaan remembers KK on his first death anniversary

Shaan and KK sang more than 25 songs together,including Dus Bahaane, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, It’s The Time To Disco, and many others. Remembering KK, Shaan said that they were like family, and that when he heard the news of KK’s death last year, he was in disbelief. “I thought it was a prank. But when I realised it was true, I was shattered. He was among the most disciplined people around. He wouldn’t smoke or drink, and was perfect as far as striking a work-life balance was concerned. The fact that he’d get a heart attack was something no one could believe. I can’t believe it’s been a year since he left us,” said Shaan.

He further said that they had a great time while recording songs together, or when performing on stage. He recalled how KK would always be on time and his preparation before his shows or song recordings would always be on point.

Shaan said that KK was not a social person, and that he stayed away from social media. He said that KK wouldn’t attend calls while vacationing, and neither would he attend parties. “He preferred meeting people one-on-one and having engaging chats. Now that he’s gone, there are so many memories and things he said that I recall. I also realise that a lot of stuff that he’d say casually had such deep meaning. But he’d say it so causally that it didn’t come across as something so meaningful back then,” said Shaan.

