Shaan unveils his new romantic ballad song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon'

Singer Shaan has come up with his new single "Main Tujhko Yaad Karta Hoon".
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: February 21, 2020 03:06 pm
Shaan unveils his new romantic ballad song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon'Shaan unveils his new romantic ballad song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon'
Shot in Goa, the song is a bitter-sweet romantic ballad. "The song is an ode to love that stays with one forever, times and circumstances can change but love remains constant," Shaan said.

Apart from Shaan, the track's video also features actress Sonnalli Seygall.

Sharing the link of "Main tujhko yaad karta hoon" among his followers, Shaan took to Instagram and wrote: "And the wait is finally over ..I dropped my first romantic track of 2020."

Credits :IANS

