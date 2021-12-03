Shabaash Mithu New Poster: Taapsee Pannu ready to shatter records with her bat, release date revealed

All eyes are on Taapsee Pannu’s next project that is a biopic of Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. The actress has been giving us glimpses from the sets by posting pictures on her social media. Well, today on the birthday of Mithali Raj, the makers of Shabaash Mithu decided to give her a surprise by announcing the release date of the film. They also shared a brand new poster of the film featuring Taapsee in her glory. As per the tweet by Viacom 18 studios, Shabaash Mithu will be releasing on February 4, 2022.

Shabaash Mithu is the tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer the country has ever seen. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks, and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the titular role. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role. Taking to their Twitter handle, Viacom 18 studios wrote, “ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes. You’ve done it all Champ… Happy Birthday Mithu @M_Raj03 #ShabaashMithu in theatres on 4|02|2022.”

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.

