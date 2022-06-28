Shabaash Mithu Song Fateh: Taapsee Pannu starrer track restores the belief that dreams do come true

Taapsee Pannu has been creating a massive buzz of late for her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu. The movie is the biopic of former cricketer Mithali Raj and will feature Taapsee in the titular role. The Saand Ki Aankh actress will be seen playing cricket for the first time on the big screen and the trailer has left the fans wanting for more. And now, Shabaash Mithu has once again made the headlines as the makers have unveiled the first song of the movie.

Titled as Fateh, it happens to be a motivational number which is about the undying spirit of fighting against all odds and never giving up. Fateh is an ode to every young woman, a call to arms to follow their dreams and put in the blood and sweat fearlessly because ‘dreams do come true!’. The song is sung by Romy and Charan and is composed by Salvage Audio Collective and Charan. Fateh, which is featured on Taapsee, certainly struck the right chord with millions of hearts.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu's song Fateh here:

To note, Mithali Raj had announced her retirement from all forms of cricket of late and shared a note about it on social media. Reacting to her retirement, Taapse called Mithali a game changer for the presence of women in the world of cricket. Calling her a legend, the Pink actress said, “Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women's cricket across the globe”. Shabaash Mithu is slated to release on July 15.