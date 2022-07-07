Shabaash Mithu Song Hindustan Meri Jaan: Taapsee Pannu makes the nation proud in this inspiring track

Taapsee Pannu is all over the news these days courtesy of her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabhaash Mithu is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj wherein Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen. Days after the makers of Shabaash Mithu unveiled the trailer of the movie, they are keeping the audience intrigued with the inspiring soundtrack of the sports drama. And now, the team has released another inspiring number from Shabaash Mithu which is creating a buzz on the internet.

Titled as Hindustan Meri Jaan, the song is a soulful number which is sung by Amit Trivedi and Kailash Kher and is penned by Swanand Kirkire. The beautiful number gives a glimpse of Mithali Raj’s cricketer from being a little girl who loves cricket to becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team for women and making the nation proud. In fact, it is an ode to the country. Sharing the song, Taapsee wrote, “It is the pride to play for India that keeps me going. The will to do well for India is a big motivation.” - Mithali Raj A song that captures every Indian’s motivation, an ode to our nation Hindustan Meri Jaan”.

Take a look at the Hindustan Meri Jaan song from Shabaash Mithu here:

Earlier, Taapsee had opened up about her role in Shabaash Mithu and stated that it was challenging for her to step into Mithali Raj’s shoes for the film. Shabaash Mithu is slated to hit the screens on July 15 and will witness a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT: The First Case.

Also Read: Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj is fierce as she dares to change the gentleman's game