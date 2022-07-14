Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu questions the importance to know the gender of the hero of the film

All eyes are on Taapsee Pannu ever since her movie Shabaash Mithu has been announced. The trailer of the film has gotten everyone excited to watch it. Taapsee is indeed one of the most versatile actresses in the industry and to see her in a sports film portraying the role of Mithali Raj on the big screen has raised the excitement level a notch higher. The actress is on a promotional spree and has been leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. In a recent interview with India Today, Tapsee spoke about a lot of things about equality or equal opportunities for men and women in cinema.

When asked what are some of the why questions that she faces on a daily basis, Taapsee Pannu replied by asking “why is it important to know the gender of the hero of the film and the basis that the budget is decided of a film? Why is it that an audience has to go for an advance booking of a male hero-driven film but when it comes to a female protagonist film, they have to wait for the reviews? There are a lot of whys that I keep questioning and waiting for them to convert into why not.”

Taapsee Pannu further revealed that she started playing different kinds of sports when she was a kid. She reveals trying it all. The actress feels that playing different kinds of sports while growing up is what that has made her so competitive and a person who tried to give it all. This is the reason which inclines her toward so many sports-based characters.

Taapsee further added that one of her favourite sports films was Chak De India starring Shah Rukh Khan. She revealed that there were so many times when Taapsee used to tell the girls who were acting with her that they should watch this film before they start filming the climax to get into that zone. For the uninitiated, Shabaash Mithu is the biopic of ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Taapsee will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen.

Interestingly, the Naam Shabana actress will be seen collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial Dunki. Needless to say, Taapsee is quite excited to share the screen with SRK and called it a hard-to-believe kind of moment. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Dunki, Taapsee will be seen in Dobaaraa, Blurr etc.

