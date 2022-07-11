Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu reveals how Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India helped her stay motivated on the sets

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2007 release Chak De India has been one of the most successful and loved movies in Indian cinema. We all have been in awe of King Khan’s performance as Kabir Khan. In fact, the motivational speech ahead of the final match did strike a perfect chord with millions of hearts. But did you know that this speech turned out to be the source of motivation for Taapsee Pannu for her movie Shabaash Mithu? During her recent conversation with India Today, Taapsee stated that she watched the movie several times for encouragement while shooting for Shabaash Mithu.

“I was ready to run through a brick wall when I heard that speech for the first time. That is an iconic moment and it is a classic. So, I think I keep going back to the film whenever I need encouragement or inspiration. For this film, especially Shabaash Mithu, there were so many times I used to tell my colleagues - the girls who were acting with me - ‘I think we should watch Chak De before we start filming our climax to get into that zone.’ That really helps,” Taapsee was quoted saying. For the uninitiated, Shabaash Mithu is the biopic of ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Taapsee will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen.

Interestingly, the Naam Shabana actress will be seen collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial Dunki. Needless to say, Taapsee is quite excited to share the screen with SRK and called it a hard-to-believe kind of moment. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Dunki, Taapsee will be seen in Dobaaraa, Blurr etc.

