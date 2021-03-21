Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu shares a photo as she practices ‘cover drive’; Shahid Kapoor calls it ‘Sharp’

Taapsee is undergoing rigorous training for her next upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. She has shared pictures from the set

Actress , who will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, is working hard to get into the skin of the character. She is leaving no stone unturned in the preparation for the role. Taapsee also an avid social media user always treats her fans with several pictures from the set of her upcoming sports drama Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee is undergoing massive training. The actress has several blockbuster films to her credits and this year too her many films are lined up in her kitty.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a picture where she is seen working on her cover drive which is considered as one of the most graceful shots in the sport. Taapsee shared the picture with a caption reading, “Taking the cover drive literally!” Dressed in a pink tank top with black jeggings, Taapsee is seen practicing in the net. Soon after she posted the picture, dropped a comment calling it ‘Sharp’. Shahid will be next seen in Jersey which is also based on cricket. The film is an official Hindi-remake of Nani’s Telugu hit Jersey. Coming back to Taapsee’s picture, she had recently shared another picture from the shoot set and wrote, “People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones” - Sachin Tendulkar.”

The film Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and will be produced by Ajit Andhare.

Recently, Taapsee had shared a series of pictures of her new house and it is looking like a dream house. Besides this, the actress also has Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey, sports drama Rashmi Rocket and comedy movie Looop Lapeta in her kitty. She has also collaborated with Anurag Kashyap for the upcoming sci-fi movie Dobaara.

