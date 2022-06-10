Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu starrer Mithali Raj’s biopic trailer to release on June 20

Taapsee Pannu has been creating a massive buzz in the town ever since she has been roped in to play the lead role in Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic. Titled as Shabaash Mithu, the sports drama will feature Taapsee playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen and she has been working hard to get into the skin of the character. Needless to say, it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for Shabaash Mithu, the makers have finally announced the trailer release date of the movie. The Shabaash Mithu trailer will be releasing on June 20.

The big announcement came days after Mithali Raj had announced her retirement from all forms of cricket after 23 years of career. The makers had also released a poster of Taapsee wearing the blue jersey with Mithali’s name written on it. Shabaash Mithu comes with the tagline ‘The unheard story of women in blue’ and will give a glimpse of Mithali’s struggle and her journey to glory.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu poster:

Earlier, as Mithali announced her retirement from cricket, Taapsee penned a special note for the ace cricketer and hailed her for changing the game. “Not just in our country but Mithali will be remembered for her contribution to women's cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough,” Taapsee said in a statement. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu will be releasing on July 15.