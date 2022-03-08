Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu treats fans with a new poster on International Women’s Day

Taapsee Pannu is an actress who never fails to surprise her fans, be it with her onscreen performances or her social media activities. The diva is currently making headlines for her impressive line-up of films. Amid this, her upcoming project Shabaash Mithu has been one of the most anticipated movies wherein Taapsee will be seen donning the blue jersey for the first time on the silver screen. To note, the actress will be seen playing the role of captain of the India women's national cricket team Mithali Raj in the movie.

And while fans have been waiting to witness Taapsee’s magic as Mithali Raj, the actress has treated fans with a new poster of Shabaash Mithu on the occasion of International Women’s Day. In the poster, Taapsee was seen wearing the blue jersey with the name Mithali written on it. She had a bat in one hand and a cricket bat in another. Taapsee captioned the poster as, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou”.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s post for Shabaash Mithu:

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of her last release Looop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin. Besides, she has also admitted that she wants to be a part of the Avenger series and can do it for the rest of her life. During her interview with Film Companion, Taapsee said, “That will only happen if Marvel takes me in their Avenger series. That's the only way. That's the only cocktail of genres that can make me stick to only one type of film for the rest of my life”.

