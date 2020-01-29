Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu's first look as Mithali Raj, Captain of Indian Women's Cricket Team is admirable

Taapsee Pannu's first look as Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu is intriguing! Dressed in a blue uniform, the actress gives a glimpse of the cricket stalwart.

has been on a roll delivering a number of hits in 2019 and a lot more lined up for the near future. From Saand Ki Aankh to Badla, the actress has been a part of many clutter-breaking films. Be it a thriller, comedy, science fiction, sports or crime, Taapsee has proved her skillset in every genre she has attempted. Taapsee has always been in awe of sports and has described it as his favourite genre. After picking a hockey stick in Soorma, Taapsee is all set to pad up as Mithali Raj, the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, in Shabaash Mithu.

Just a while ago, Taapsee has unveiled her first look as Mithali Raj, the female cricket stalwart, in her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic on the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team and Taapsee's first look poster is admirable! Mithali Raj is one of the eminent sports personalities who have proved that gender barrier is just a stereotype. Taapsee looks convincing as Mithali Raj. Dressed in a blue uniform and round hat, she represents India in the field of cricket.

Taapsee shared the first look poster and wrote, "I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer’ ! @mithaliraj #ShabaashMithu @rahulpdholakia @viacom18studios #AjitAndhare @priyaaven."

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu is slated for February 5, 2020 release. Mithali had retired from T20s in September 2019. However, she is still the ODI captain and is likely to play for the national team till next year's World Cup.

