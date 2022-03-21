Shabaash Mithu Teaser: Taapsee Pannu brings to life Mithali Raj's illustrious cricket career.

If recent biopic announcements are anything to go by, a few of them have set social media buzzing. Among these are definitely the stories being being told on women cricketers. While Anushka Sharma will be seen as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, Taapsee Pannu is bringing to life Mithali Raj's illustrious cricket career in Shabaash Mithu.

The makers of Shabaash Mithu dropped a teaser today featuring Taapsee in Mithali's shoes. The brief 1-minute teaser show the actress stepping out on to the field amid a roaring sound of the audience in a stadium. Called as the most consistent player in women's cricket, Mithali's story is all things insipirational.

Sharing the teaser of Shabaash Mithu on social media, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HER STORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon! #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou."

The film will highlight the story of Mithali Raj and how she successfully led the women's cricket team to achieve bigger and better things under her captainship.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, the biopic is directed by Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. "Shabaash Mithu' is a coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj’s life," the official synopsis of the film reads.

