Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj is fierce as she dares to change the gentleman's game.

After Rashmi Rocket, Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is back to bring yet another sports story on the big screen. This time the actress is playing Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and bringing her story to life. Titled Shabaash Mithu, the makers dropped the film's trailer on Monday morning.

Mithali Raj, who is known for her record breaking 23 year long career in international cricket, made over 10000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon.

Announcing the trailer on social media, Taapsee wrote, "Mithali Raj You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game” She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022 #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame."

Check out the trailer of Shabaash Mithu below:

The message of 'Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya' is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. The actor is known for her power-packed performances and choice of films that challenge norms.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu will hit theatres on 15 July, 2022.

