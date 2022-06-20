Shabaash Mithu Twitter Reaction: Fans bowled over by Taapsee Pannu, call her best example of women empowerment

Ever since Taapsee Pannu had announced her film Shabaash Mithu, fans have been excitedly waiting for it. Well, Monday morning turned out to be a great one for all her fans as the trailer of Shabaash Mithu dropped and netizens cannot get enough of it. After Rashmi Rocket, Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is back to bring yet another sports story to the big screen. This time the actress is playing Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and bringing her story to life. Check out what the netizens have to say about the trailer.

One fan wrote, “Loved the trailer ma'am.. you are the best example of women impowerment . You are not only enjoying the power but also making everyone aware about women's condition in India and also making millions of them aspiring.” Another fan wrote, “Shabaash #taapseepannu I was glued to the trailer from the first to last second.. Big big thanks for bringing this up! @M_Raj03 time to know you even better now! Looking forward to #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashMithuTrailer #MithaliRaj.” A third fan wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team .. its wonderful, taapsee u r amazing.. keep uo the good n different work.. keep shining n smiling.. lots of love n hugs to u n entire team.” Another fan wrote, “Awesome looking forward to yet another masterpiece from one of the best actor @taapsee #ShabaashMithu.”

Check out the fan tweets:

For the unversed, Mithali Raj, who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket, made over 10000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey to becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon.

Announcing the trailer on social media, Taapsee wrote, "Mithali Raj You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game” She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022 #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame."

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu will hit theatres on 15 July, 2022.

